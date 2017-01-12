AppSense DesktopNow 10.1 Debuts at Citrix Summit 2017
DesktopNow 10.1 has been Citrix Ready Verified on NetScaler, XenApp and XenDesktop platforms, including when used with Windows Server 2016, so making Citrix Summit 2017 the perfect venue for its launch. For more detail about what AppSense is showing and doing at Summit, read our preview blog post here.
Read the entire article here, AppSense DesktopNow 10.1 Debuts at Citrix Summit 2017
via the fine folks at AppSense.
