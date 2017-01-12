Today at Citrix Summit 2017 we announced the latest release of DesktopNow, with full support for Windows Server 2016 and expanded support for Windows 10. DesktopNow 10.1 allows IT to leverage the new delivery options and enhanced security and virtualization capabilities made possible by Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016.

This release adds new layers of defense against costly endpoint attacks, enhances admin control, improves user personalization and experience, and future-proofs our customers’ investments in end user infrastructure. IT organizations who integrate DesktopNow 10.1 into their technology stack will get extended control to neutralize risky user behavior that makes endpoints vulnerable to ransomware and malware attacks.

DesktopNow 10.1 has been Citrix Ready Verified on NetScaler, XenApp and XenDesktop platforms, including when used with Windows Server 2016, so making Citrix Summit 2017 the perfect venue for its launch. For more detail about what AppSense is showing and doing at Summit, read our preview blog post here.

Read the entire article here, AppSense DesktopNow 10.1 Debuts at Citrix Summit 2017

via the fine folks at AppSense.