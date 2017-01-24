AppSense Cloud Ready

After years of promise, 2016 was the year that Desktops-as-a-Service (DaaS) started to achieve acceptance in significant numbers. Amazon, VMware, Citrix and Azure all made big announcements and customers actually put cloud desktops into production. The move of other datacenter infrastructure to the cloud is now at full tilt – directory services, web services, video processing, life sciences, big databases and other traditional consumers of datacenter compute power are all heading to the cloud.

In January 2016, Citrix led with its Citrix Cloud message at Citrix Summit (their annual partner event), and in August we learned of their partnership with Microsoft that will replace Azure RemoteApp, and their direct support for both AWS and Azure in XenApp and XenDesktop.

Also in August, Gartner stated that they expect that by 2019, 50% of new VDI users will be deployed on DaaS platforms. Meanwhile, at its Re:invent show in November, Amazon showcased numerous customers that are deploying production desktops using Amazon Workspaces.

Of course, we have to balance these corporate displays with the many organizations who are going to do “just one more refresh” of their on-premises desktops and VDI infrastructure, especially with Windows 10 achieving a higher level of maturity and readiness for enterprise deployments in the second half of 2016.

