Home Applications AppSense Cloud Ready

AppSense Cloud Ready

0
AppSense Cloud Ready
0

After years of promise, 2016 was the year that Desktops-as-a-Service (DaaS) started to achieve acceptance in significant numbers. Amazon, VMware, Citrix and Azure all made big announcements and customers actually put cloud desktops into production. The move of other datacenter infrastructure to the cloud is now at full tilt – directory services, web services, video processing, life sciences, big databases and other traditional consumers of datacenter compute power are all heading to the cloud.

In January 2016, Citrix led with its Citrix Cloud message at Citrix Summit (their annual partner event), and in August we learned of their partnership with Microsoft that will replace Azure RemoteApp, and their direct support for both AWS and Azure in XenApp and XenDesktop.

Also in August, Gartner stated that they expect that by 2019, 50% of new VDI users will be deployed on DaaS platforms. Meanwhile, at its Re:invent show in November, Amazon showcased numerous customers that are deploying production desktops using Amazon Workspaces.

Of course, we have to balance these corporate displays with the many organizations who are going to do “just one more refresh” of their on-premises desktops and VDI infrastructure, especially with Windows 10 achieving a higher level of maturity and readiness for enterprise deployments in the second half of 2016.

Read the entire article here, AppSense Cloud Ready….. | AppSense Blog

via the fine folks at AppSense.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Desktop
User Management
AppSense
AppSense AppSense is the global leader in User Environment Management (UEM) with over 3,000 enterprise customers worldwide that have deployed to over 7 million desktops. AppSense DesktopNow and DataNow enable IT teams to deliver the ultimate user experience and productivity across physical and virtual desktops while optimizing security and reducing operational and infrastructure costs. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA with offices around the world.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Feature Image

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        1484958139_maxresdefault.jpg

        Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar

        This webinar was presented by AppEnsure’s CTO – Sri Chaganty and focuses on how AppEnsure empowers you to proactively address end-user complaints in Citrix deployments. In addition, AppEnsure gives IT Operations the ability to stop the finger pointing and quickly identify the “real” root cause of performance problems by understanding the underlying infrastructure supporting XenApp […]

        read more
        613519400_1280x720.jpg

        New Innovations from Citrix and Atlantis for Simplifying Virtual Workspaces

        1484623037_maxresdefault.jpg

        End user computing & IT procurement are working together at Chicago Public Schools

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485017541_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Watch How This School District Uses Mobility & Apps for Innovative Digital Learning

          Watch more stories and learn about integrated solutions for mobile technology in education: http://www.air-watch.com/industries/primary-secondary-education/ “IT exists to enable instruction,” says Michelle Delaney. Digital learning is the future of education, but how do you securely and easily enable that digital education for teachers and students? Learn what Lexington County School District ONE did and which tools […]

          read more
          1484881633_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Watch This School District Use Mobility & Apps for Innovative Digital Learning

          1484935342_maxresdefault.jpg

          How to master request management using ServiceDesk Plus

          1485183086_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam Backup from HPE Storage Snapshot – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video