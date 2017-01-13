Thirty years from now, if you’re watching a game show, and any of the questions start with “In what year….”, you can almost guarantee that the answer will be “2016”.

In our industry, one of my lasting memories will be the huge increase in ransomware and DDOS attacks that we have seen over the past 12 months.

I’ve lost count of how many household names have made the evening news bulletins, from public sector organizations, like healthcare providers, local and central government, to the biggest names in retail and banking. You’d be forgiven at times for thinking that we were fighting a losing battle. In fact, I’ve heard several ‘experts’ advise that it’s quicker and cheaper to just pay the ransom and move on!

Thankfully, we at AppSense know there is a way to mitigate all this! Many of our customers rely on us to control and protect their end user environments from attack. AppSense Application Manager 10.0, released this previous summer, gave customers more flexible and granular application control and privilege management options than ever before.

Whether you are protecting your physical endpoints or Citrix XenApp environments, our goal at AppSense is to provide you with a comprehensive level of ransomware protection and control, while allowing your users the flexibility to get on with their jobs, undisturbed, and with a great user experience.

Read the entire article here, AppSense Application Manager 10.1 | AppSense Blog

via the fine folks at AppSense.