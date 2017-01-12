AppSense: Another BFF Just Got Acquired…

AppSense and its extended family at LANDESK would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Citrix on this acquisition. We are super excited to see one of our long-term alliance partners and “best friends forever” become part of the Citrix solution.

Many of you will know AppSense have been working with Citrix since 1999, but for many years AppSense and Unidesk have worked together to deliver complimentary and joint solutions to hundreds of customers across the globe. We have a great long-standing relationship with the folks at Unidesk and are super pleased to see best of breed technologies come together to offer a more comprehensive solution when it comes to deploying desktops and applications. Well done to all our friends at Unidesk and congrats for Citrix for picking up a great product.

Customers and partners alike have been deploying AppSense and Unidesk technologies on the Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop platform for some time. Only last year, one of our joint customers, Sunrise Health, promoted and took part in a joint Citrix Ready webinar which highlights how Citrix, AppSense and Unidesk combined is “improving healthcare though VDI.”

