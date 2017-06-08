Applications for VMware vExpert 2017 Second Half , NSX, VSAN are Now Open!

The wait is over and the second time to apply for vExpert 2017 & is here. Applications for the 2017 vExpert, vExpert NSX and vExpert VSAN are now open!

Key dates to be aware of:

June 7th, vExpert applications go live.

July 7th – All vExpert applications close (no late entries this year).

August 11th – vExpert Award Announcement

How to apply for vExpert 2017 as well as the vExpert NSX & vExpert VSAN Sub-Programs

The VMware vExpert program is VMware’s global evangelism and advocacy program. The program is designed to put VMware’s marketing resources towards your advocacy efforts. Promotion of your articles, exposure at our global events, co-op advertising, traffic analysis, and early access to beta programs and VMware’s roadmap.

Read the entire article here, Applications for vExpert 2017 Second Half , NSX, VSAN are Now Open! – VMTN Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!