Application Virtualization Smackdown Evolved

Some of you may have noticed we finished out the year 2017 without a release of the Application Virtualization Smackdown. This was intentional as we re-imagined the Smackdown.

We added CloudHouse to the Feature Matrix. We also added Thamim Karim and Kris Smith to our AppVirt Guru team. As the team has expanded, we found it the perfect time to rebrand AppVirt Guru too, giving the site a slicker layout.

The biggest change, however, is the fact we have teamed up with WhatMatrix, the leading platform for Cloud, Virtualization, Storage, Hyper Converged and Datacenter Management product comparisons. Along with our application virtualization feature matrix being adopted into the WhatMatrix comparison platform, they have also added GPUs and Universal Device Management, making WhatMatrix the leading platform for End User Computing product comparisons!

Now, in addition to the previous informative Smackdown document, there’s an easy to use web edition which allows you to side by side compare the products you care about.