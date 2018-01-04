Application Packaging is Dying

My name is Rory Monaghan and I’ve been working as an application packager for over 10 years.

Working in such a specialized role can be very challenging. My first few years were pretty good. I would get a mix of applications to work on ranging from simple to medium to complex. It was pretty enjoyable learning how to package. Out of necessity, you become very well versed with the Windows OS. As with pretty much any job, the more experience you get under your belt, the more expectation there is. If you’re worth your salt, you will get bumped into a lead role. All of a sudden, you don’t get a mix of applications anymore, you only get the complex apps.

For a while, that’s great. It’s like coming to work every day trying to put a really difficult puzzle together. After 8+ years of completing a difficult puzzle, putting it away and starting a new one or usually putting multiple difficult puzzles together at the same time, it started to become less enjoyable.