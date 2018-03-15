Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users have come to expect applications to ‘just work’ on whatever device they have on hand. Combined with the notion that for many organizations, workspaces can be a mix of various delivery approaches, it is vital. to better understand application use, as well as information such as versioning, resource consumption and application user experience. This whitepaper defines three major lifecycle stages—analysis, user experience baselining and operationalization―each of which is composed of several crucial steps. The paper also provides practical use examples that will help you create and execute an application-lifecycle methodology using Stratusphere UX from Liquidware.

