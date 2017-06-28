Application Lifecycle Management in a Serverless World – #AWS Session Video

Amazon API Gateway and AWS Lambda provide a new way of building applications by removing servers from the picture. But what does the removal of servers mean to tasks like deployment, monitoring, and debugging? How should you set up blue-green deployments or set alarms? Come learn all this and more, including ways to use AWS services and tools like AWS CodePipeline, AWS CloudFormation, and Amazon CloudWatch to manage your serverless applications at high quality. We will also demonstrate how you can implement a Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery pipeline for a serverless application within minutes using AWS CodeStar.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).