Application Lifecycle Management in a Serverless World – #AWS Session Video
Amazon API Gateway and AWS Lambda provide a new way of building applications by removing servers from the picture. But what does the removal of servers mean to tasks like deployment, monitoring, and debugging? How should you set up blue-green deployments or set alarms? Come learn all this and more, including ways to use AWS services and tools like AWS CodePipeline, AWS CloudFormation, and Amazon CloudWatch to manage your serverless applications at high quality. We will also demonstrate how you can implement a Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery pipeline for a serverless application within minutes using AWS CodeStar.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published