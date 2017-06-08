Managing desktops is always one of the main struggles facing enterprises. Add in complex application management and the issues increase drastically. Software solutions are often geared towards relieving this pain. Over the last few years, the concept of converting the windows operating system instance into a layer that can be moved around easier has become more prominent. In addition, the concept of redirecting standard application installs into application layers has also gained momentum. These two approaches differ significantly in both implementation and infrastructure requirements. Each have merits but these differences need to be front and center when evaluating the various solutions.

Operating System Layers

A few vendors promoted the idea of creating layers for each of the various components in and around the windows operating system. Typically, this would consist of a core operating system layer for every unique windows version, platform layers would provide hypervisor support across the various vendors, and possibly a layer focused on settings or other customizations. Whereby, once the individual layers are created, they can be stacked on top of each other for a full featured user experience, with reduced management complexity as a secondary focus. This concept looked and sounded great during the marketing presentation but would often fall apart during the POC or production implementation. Don’t get me wrong, operating system layering can work for certain sized customers. However, there is a threshold, where the size, scale and infrastructure footprint suggest that operating system layering may not be the solution of choice. Here are a few examples of the challenges.

Read the entire article here, Application Layering VS Operating System layering | Liquidware Blog

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs