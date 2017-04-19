Home Apple Watch broken – how to live one week without it?

Many people are asking me about how I like my Apple Watch. I usually say “I like it”. They want to know what I do with it. I tell them, I use it for notifications, to check out the weather and my activity. Also, it helps me to not miss phone calls, as my phone is usually on mute. When I forgot my Apple Watch at home, I felt like something was missing and I was not 100% functional.

Then it happened… I came back from a trip to Australia (this is why I was silent for a while on littlemsmobile.com) and one morning I took my Apple Watch from the charger. But, I was not holding my entire Apple Watch in my hands, the back part with the sensors was still on the charger. Only a small cable combined the two. It almost hurt to see my Apple Watch like this. I took the back part and pressed it against the Apple Watch body and waited for a bit. Then, it seemed fixed. The watch also still worked. But I had to go to the Apple Store to get it fixed as I could not risk this to happen again. Also, when I cleaned the Apple Watch before, I realized that parts of the outer layer peeled off, as I couldn’t see some of the letters of the writing on the back anymore. I could see white blobs instead.

LittleMsMobile by Kristin Montag
LittleMsMobile by Kristin Montag With over 8 years of experience in the tech industry (virtualization and enterprise mobility), Kristin Montag became an Enterprise Mobility Specialist. She gained her extensive knowledge of this market in her roles as Product Manager and eventually Managing Director at Cortado Mobile solutions, a company providing a complete solution for Enterprise Mobility with a focus on mobile productivity. Before her change to Product Management, she gained 7 years of experience in international sales covering France, USA, Nordics and Germany. Her roles included Key Account Management, Channel Development and Director of Sales. Thanks to her close contact to customers and industry partners she analyzes new technologies, understands customer requirements and serves the latter with strategic advice. She shares her knowledge on www.littlemsmobile.com.

