A gorgeous virtual powerhouse

Today Apple has made available their newest addition to the Mac lineup: the iMac Pro, and we couldn’t be more excited about the prospects of such a powerful Mac, particularly as the most capable Mac based virtual machine host ever, running VMware Fusion.

Early reviewers have touted the “Blazing Fast” performance that this hardware offers, with both CPU and on GPU, but the new machine isn’t exactly for everyone.

With the iMac Pro, Apple returns to it’s roots with an offering aimed at professionals and power users.

Recently Apple held a media event attended by press, industry analysts and others, to showcase some of the capabilities of such a powerful machine and what it might be used for.

During this event it was reported that Apple demoed VMware Fusion as a professional app that can make full use of this new hardware performance. More than just running Windows on the Mac, Apple showed an end-to-end development and testing pipeline built using virtual machines running on a single machine.

Obviously use cases for Video/Audio editing, 3D/CAD design were discussed, but to quote this Macworld article: By Roman Loyola

Read the entire article here, Apple Showcases VMware Fusion on new iMac Pro – VMware Fusion Blog

via the fine folks at VMware Fusion.