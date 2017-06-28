Apple and Cisco partnership continues to deliver great user experiences for mobile users!

In the previous blog we shared how the first round of innovations coming from the Apple and Cisco partnership enabled enterprise Wi-Fi users to be more productive as they move within the environment as well as enabled IT to prioritize business-critical applications over the air, something that hasn’t been done before. In this blog we will share how in this second round of Networking Innovations we take the guesswork out of Network Analytics and Assurance.

Here is what we are announcing now:

We have had customers telling us that they love the ability to prioritize business critical apps on iOS. They have asked us to extend that to macOS, and we have delivered. Starting this fall, customers can prioritize their mission-critical apps on Mac computers, too. Wi-Fi Analytics: Imagine every time an iPhone or iPad associates or roams on your network, it informs the associated Access Point about the BSSIDs and signal strength, the Access Points it sees around itself and why it disassociated or roamed. And instead of relying on MDM, or your network needing to guess which device is connected to it based upon traffic from the device, your iOS device will identify itself with its specific model and iOS version, e.g. iPhone 7 running iOS 11 beta.

