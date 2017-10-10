Home Applications App-V Decision Matrix v7

App-V Decision Matrix v7

1
App-V Decision Matrix v7
1

I re-thought the matrix to get it outside of the scope of just App-V but it’s still called the App-V Decision Matrix for a few reasons. I still love App-V and now App-V is now in box in Windows 10 Enterprise and Server 2016. More organizations have access to App-V than ever before. The App-V Sequencer is available as part of the Windows 10 ADK. It is for these reasons, I decided to keep this as the App-V Decision Matrix. I am using App-V as my baseline i.e. My app is X type of app and contains y can I deliver it with App-V? If not, what is a suitable alternative?

I only highlighted RDSH option such as XenApp, Horizon Apps, RDS, AppsAnywhere and Parallels once but all of the other products including containers and layers can be deployed to these types of platforms. Keep the decisions can be the same for desktops and RDSH.

If you think this matrix is overkill and you won’t have access to layering products or container products, you may find the previous version of the matrix more useful.

If you disagree with anything please comment.

Thank You for the Support

I have to thank Aaron Parker for the awesome job he did redesigning my early, awful Decision Matrix! Thanks, Aaron. I hope I didn’t mess it up too much making changes. Also a shout to Danny Clarke who made it even better again by adding a couple of extra decision points and making it much more streamlined. I would also like to thank the various people who reached out and offered to help update for this version. I’m sorry I didn’t work with you on it, my time management has been terrible recently. Thanks, fellas.

Read the entire article here, App-V Decision Matrix v7

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
Management
News
FSLogix
FSLogix

Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

1 Comment on "App-V Decision Matrix v7"

avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
algiztech
Guest
algiztech

We’ve worked with Rory to create an updated version of the matrix for 2017. He explains the changes in his article: http://rorymon.com/blog/?p=4225 and there’s a downloadable pdf of it and Powerpoint slides over on https://www.algiz-technology.com/app-v-decision-matrix.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
October 25, 2017 1:55 pm
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1510916174_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Alerce has increased the agility and security of its SaaS platform through Network Virtualization

          Alerce needed to unify all its tools within a single platform. To do this, the company has migrated its SaaS platform to a VMware NSX infrastructure to improve management, provisioning time and increase platform security through micro-segmentation. This video is from the fine folks at VMware.

          read more
          1510860490_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA SuperComputing 2017: ParaView on NVIDIA GPU Cloud

          1510860958_maxresdefault.jpg

          How do I change my AWS Support plan? – AWS Knowledge Center Video

          1486725488_AWS-Feature-Image.png

          How to Integrate AWS Directory Service with Office 365 – #AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video