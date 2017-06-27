Home Applications App-V Apps Using Local IE, Apps in Citrix StoreFront

App-V Apps Using Local IE, Apps in Citrix StoreFront

App-V Apps Using Local IE, Apps in Citrix StoreFront
As we all know, sequencing Internet Explorer is not supported but you can sequence IE plugins and other settings required by web apps and simply create a shortcut pointing to the locally installed Internet Explorer.

Studio interprets the shortcut correctly. However, in earlier versions of 7.x, there’s an issue on the VDA with launching apps using the /appvve parameter. The end result you may see is that IE launches but puts your appvve argument into the URL and not launch within the App-V app. This may come as bad news but you will need 7.6 CU3 or later if you are LTSR or 7.8 or later.

If you have setup a new XenApp farm and it appears that your applications are launching from Storefront but fail to launch from the desktop with a “cannot start app” error, it may be due to your XML trust configuration setting.

Read the entire article here, App-V Apps Using Local IE, Apps in StoreFront

via the fine folks at FSLogix

