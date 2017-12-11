Home Data Center APM, Analytics and Root-Cause Analysis

Root-cause analysis (RCA) has its roots in incident management, but reports of RCA’s demise may be greatly exaggerated. Being able to proactively identify the sources of event storms and performance anomalies will require automated, real-time root-cause analysis.

I think Enterprise Management Associates said it well:

“The data and metrics collected at instrumentation points across the application ecosystem are essential to performance monitoring and root cause analysis.

However, analytics capable of transforming data and metrics into an application-focused report or dashboards are what separates actual application monitoring from relatively simple silo monitoring.

Analytics add the context necessary to understand the role of each moving part in the end-to-end execution environment, a viewpoint that is absolutely critical for rapid – and eventually automated – problem determination and resolution.

Without this context, these solutions would simply be operational data stores versus true tools capable of insight into application ecosystems.”

– Sturm, Rick; Pollard, Carol; Craig, Julie. Application Performance Management (APM) in the Digital Enterprise: Managing Applications for Cloud, Mobile, IoT and eBusiness

So, this is why we’re hearing so much about “analytics.” Root-cause analysis is, and should be, part of this discussion.

Read the entire article here, APM, Analytics and Root-Cause Analysis

Via the fine folks at eG Innovations.

eG Innovations
eG Innovations

eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier – from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues – before end users notice.

