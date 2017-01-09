Answering GPU Questions with Lakeside Software SysTrack

Ask SysTrack has become one of the most popular topics we’ve ever discussed in the industry, and our top question is always what we’re adding next. The benefits of using our Natural Language Processing (NLP) tool for common IT questions has appealed to a massive number of our partners in the industry as well as customers. Basically, our goal is to provide an analytical system that takes any question you may have about IT and tries to hook you into the best source of information available to help.

Zach mentioned our first integration in a previous post, and in the new year we’ll be launching a series of new integrations that cover different areas. One I’m personally excited about is our added GPU-based monitoring and reporting from NVIDIA GRID.

GPU utilization in general has been a hot topic for a while, and with the great progress NVIDIA has made with the creation of the first vGPU profiles for VDI, the potential to bring a great graphical experience to anyone has exploded. We’ve provided support for NVIDIA GRID from the very beginning, offering a cloud based assessment tool that can help plan what profiles would work for a currently physical environment to make the move to vGPU and VDI. As a natural progression to that we’ve implemented new monitoring with NVIDIA to help understand workload and usage in VDI systems.

