Another Small Tool from Bart Jacobs’ Toolbox
This tool is even simpler then the printdriver stuff in my previous article.
But again I hope this addresses a real need out there, it has done so for me.
Everyone that has used Microsoft Remote Assistance (or some other tools) probably remembers asking the user on the other side what the name of the server/computer he or she is working on.
Sure you can force the users to use a wallpaper generated by bginfo.
Sure you can write and provide instructions to the user on how to find that information…but we all know they will keep asking you over and over again, right?
But actually you want users to be able to provide that information fast and simple, and only have to tell them once, no matter what OS they are using.
Read the entire article here, Another Small Tool from Bart Jacobs’ Toolbox
via Carl Webster
