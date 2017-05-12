Another Day, Another Award for ScaleArc!

We did it again! The ScaleArc software has repeatedly earned kudos in the industry, from our customers, from Gartner, and from industry press. Today we announced our software won a Gold Stevie® Award– the top winner of New Product of the Year in Software for Cloud Infrastructure.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the American Business Awards are the nation’s premier business awards program. ScaleArc earned this top recognition from among 3,600 nominations.

ScaleArc won for its Amazon Aurora support on its ScaleArc for MySQL software. The software complements the Aurora PaaS offering by enabling app-transparent failover, zero downtime maintenance, and faster performance – all without any code changes to the application.

What made us all so proud were the comments directly from the judges of our software. Their statements of praise included:

