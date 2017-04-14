The industry’s biggest (almost) annual survey has just started again. For a couple of years now one thing is clear: Many discussions in the End User Computing, VDI and SBC space are not just about performance best practices and product comparisons. With so many VDI and SBC deployments out there, the differences are huge. It is only logical to wonder how these real-world VDI and SBC environments are used and how they are built, especially when you consider the rapidly changing VDI/SBC landscape. Since it’s driven as much by innovation as it is by marketing campaigns, there is a clear need to better understand what is out there.

The goal of the survey executed by Ruben Spruijt, Field CTO Atlantis Computing, and Mark Plettenberg, PM LoginVSI, is to share insights about usage, configuration and trends in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Server Based Computing industry, ‘the State of the VDI and SBC union’. The survey responses will be strictly confidential and data from this research will be reported only in the aggregate. The results will be reported in a whitepaper that is free to download after registration. If that’s not enough we are also giving away 3 Amazon gift cards ($50) to randomly selected persons who complete the full survey.

Read the entire article here, Atlantis Community – Blog Post: Announcing: the State of EUC, VDI and SBC union survey 2017

via the fine folks at Atlantis