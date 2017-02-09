Announcing the DockerCon speakers and sessions

Today we’re excited to share the launch the DockerCon 2017 agenda. With 100+ DockerCon speakers, 60+ breakout sessions, 11 workshops, and hands on labs, we’re confident that you’ll find the right content for your role (Developer, IT Ops, Enterprise) or your level of Docker expertise (Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced).

Announced sessions include:

Use Case

0 to 60 with Docker in 5 Months: How a Traditional Fortune 40 Company Turns on a Dime by Tim Tyler (MetLife)

Activision’s Skypilot: Delivering Amazing Game Experiences through Containerized Pipelines by Tom Shaw (Activision)

Cool Genes: The Search for a Cure Using Genomics, Big Data, and Docker by James Lowey (TGEN)

The Tale of Two Deployments: Greenfield and Monolith Docker at Cornell by Shawn Bower and Brett Haranin (Cornell University)

Taking Docker From Local to Production at Intuit by JanJaap Lahpor (Intuit)

Using Docker

Docker for Devs by John Zaccone (Ippon Technologies)

Docker for Ops by Scott Couton (Puppet)

Docker for Java Developers by Arun Gupta (Couchbase) and Fabiane Nardon (TailTarget)

Docker for .NET Developers by Michele Bustamante (Solliance)

Creating Effective Images by Abby Fuller (AWS)

Troubleshooting Tips from a Docker Support Engineer by Jeff Anderson (Docker)

Journey to Docker Production: Evolving Your Infrastructure and Processes by Bret Fisher (Independent DevOps Consultant)

Escape From Your VMs with Image2Docker by Elton Stoneman (Docker) and Jeff Nickoloff (All in Geek Consulting)

Docker Deep Dive – Presented by Docker Engineering

What’s New in Docker by Victor Vieux

Under the Hood with Docker Swarm Mode by Drew Erny and Nishant Totla

Modern Storage Platform for Container Environments by Julien Quintard

Secure Substrate: Least Privilege Container Deployment by Diogo Monica and Riyaz Faizullabhoy

Docker Networking: From Application-Plane to Data-Plane by Madhu Venugopal

Plug-ins: Building, Shipping, Storing, and Running by Anusha Ragunathan and Nandhini Santhanam

Container Publishing through Docker Store by Chinmayee Nirmal and Alfred Landrum

Automation and Collaboration Across Multiple Swarms Using Docker Cloud by Fernando Mayo and Marcus Martins

Making Docker Datacenter (DDC) Work for You by Vivek Saraswat

Black Belt

Monitoring, the Prometheus Way by Julius Volz (Prometheus)

Everything You Thought You Already Knew About Orchestration by Laura Frank (Codeship)

Cilium – Network and Application Security with BPF and XDP (Noiro Networks)

What Have Namespaces Done For You Lately? By Liz Rice (Microscaling Systems)

Securing the Software Supply Chain with TUF and Docker by Justin Cappos (NYU)

Container Performance Analysis by Brendan Gregg (Netflix)

Securing Containers, One Patch at a Time by Michael Crosby (Docker)

Workshops – Presented by Docker Engineering and Docker Captains

Docker Security

Hands-on Docker for Raspberry Pi

Modernizing Monolithic ASP.NET Applications with Docker

Introduction to Enterprise Docker Operations

Docker Store for Publishers

