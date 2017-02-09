Home Announcing the DockerCon speakers and sessions

Today we’re excited to share the launch the DockerCon 2017 agenda. With 100+ DockerCon speakers, 60+ breakout sessions, 11 workshops, and hands on labs, we’re confident that you’ll find the right content for your role (Developer, IT Ops, Enterprise) or your level of Docker expertise (Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced).

Announced sessions include:

Use Case

  • 0 to 60 with Docker in 5 Months: How a Traditional Fortune 40 Company Turns on a Dime by Tim Tyler (MetLife)
  • Activision’s Skypilot: Delivering Amazing Game Experiences through Containerized Pipelines by Tom Shaw (Activision)
  • Cool Genes: The Search for a Cure Using Genomics, Big Data, and Docker by James Lowey (TGEN)
  • The Tale of Two Deployments: Greenfield and Monolith Docker at Cornell by Shawn Bower and Brett Haranin (Cornell University)
  • Taking Docker From Local to Production at Intuit by JanJaap Lahpor (Intuit)

Using Docker

  • Docker for Devs by John Zaccone (Ippon Technologies)
  • Docker for Ops by Scott Couton (Puppet)
  • Docker for Java Developers by Arun Gupta (Couchbase) and Fabiane Nardon (TailTarget)
  • Docker for .NET Developers by Michele Bustamante (Solliance)
  • Creating Effective Images by Abby Fuller (AWS)
  • Troubleshooting Tips from a Docker Support Engineer by Jeff Anderson (Docker)
  • Journey to Docker Production: Evolving Your Infrastructure and Processes by Bret Fisher (Independent DevOps Consultant)
  • Escape From Your VMs with Image2Docker by Elton Stoneman (Docker) and Jeff Nickoloff (All in Geek Consulting)

Docker Deep Dive – Presented by Docker Engineering

  • What’s New in Docker by Victor Vieux
  • Under the Hood with Docker Swarm Mode by Drew Erny and Nishant Totla
  • Modern Storage Platform for Container Environments by Julien Quintard
  • Secure Substrate: Least Privilege Container Deployment by Diogo Monica and Riyaz Faizullabhoy
  • Docker Networking: From Application-Plane to Data-Plane by Madhu Venugopal
  • Plug-ins: Building, Shipping, Storing, and Running by Anusha Ragunathan and Nandhini Santhanam
  • Container Publishing through Docker Store by Chinmayee Nirmal and Alfred Landrum
  • Automation and Collaboration Across Multiple Swarms Using Docker Cloud by Fernando Mayo and Marcus Martins
  • Making Docker Datacenter (DDC) Work for You by Vivek Saraswat

Black Belt

  • Monitoring, the Prometheus Way by Julius Volz (Prometheus)
  • Everything You Thought You Already Knew About Orchestration by Laura Frank (Codeship)
  • Cilium – Network and Application Security with BPF and XDP (Noiro Networks)
  • What Have Namespaces Done For You Lately? By Liz Rice (Microscaling Systems)
  • Securing the Software Supply Chain with TUF and Docker by Justin Cappos (NYU)
  • Container Performance Analysis by Brendan Gregg (Netflix)
  • Securing Containers, One Patch at a Time by Michael Crosby (Docker)

Workshops – Presented by Docker Engineering and Docker Captains

  • Docker Security
  • Hands-on Docker for Raspberry Pi
  • Modernizing Monolithic ASP.NET Applications with Docker
  • Introduction to Enterprise Docker Operations
  • Docker Store for Publishers

 

Docker
Docker Docker is an open-source project to easily create lightweight, portable, self-sufficient containers from any application. The same container that a developer builds and tests on a laptop can run at scale, in production, on VMs, bare metal, OpenStack clusters, public clouds and more.
