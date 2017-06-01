For quite some time now we have been receiving daily requests from students all over the world, asking for our help learning Docker, using Docker and teaching their peers how to use Docker. We love their enthusiasm, so we decided it was time to reach out to the student community and give them the helping hand they need!

Understanding how to use Docker is now a must have skill for students. Here are 5 reasons why:

Understanding how to use Docker is one of the most important skills to learn if you want to advance in a career in tech, according to Business Insider. You can just start coding instead of spending time setting up your environment. You can collaborate easily with your peers and enable seamless group work: Docker eliminates any ‘works on my machine’ issues. Docker allows you to easily build applications with a modern microservices architecture. Using Docker will greatly enhance the security of your applications.

Getting Started with Docker

Are you a student who is excited about the prospect of using Docker but still don’t know exactly what Docker is or where to start learning? Now that your finals are over and you have all this free time on your hands, it’s the perfect time for you to get started! Here are a couple of resources to get you up to speed in time for the fall semester:

Read the entire article here, Announcing the Docker Student Developer Kit & Campus Ambassador Program!

via the fine folks at Docker.