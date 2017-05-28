Home Cloud Computing Announcing the availability of the new Amazon S3 console

Announcing the availability of the new Amazon S3 console

0
Announcing the availability of the new Amazon S3 console
0

The new Amazon S3 console makes information about your buckets and objects more readily accessible and provides a revamped summary of your bucket and object properties in an overview panel. You can use the new property pages that list properties in a compact card format, allowing you to see the status of any property click-free. You can now search for buckets using keywords and you can also copy bucket properties from existing buckets while creating new buckets.

The Amazon S3 console enhances safety for operations on objects such as delete, cut/copy and paste, change storage class, change encryption, or make public, by showing the number of objects that would be affected before you initiate that operation. The object operation status is now reported in a progress bar, visible at the bottom of the console, so that you can keep track of changes to objects that might take time to execute. You can click on any operation in the progress bar to show more details about the ongoing operation, allowing deep dive into the status or diagnostics on progress.

You can access the new Amazon S3 console here. You can learn more about the new Amazon S3 console here and watch a brief video here.

Read the entire article here, Announcing the availability of the new Amazon S3 console

via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Storage
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495902415_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix CTO Abhishek Chauhan talks about the Citrix 360 degrees of security at #CitrixSynergy 2017 Video

          Citrix is a leader in virtualization, networking and cloud infrastructure to enable new ways for people to work better. Citrix solutions help IT and service providers to build, manage and secure virtual and mobile workspaces that seamlessly deliver apps, desktops, data and services to anyone, on any device, over any network or cloud. This year […]

          read more
          1495902402_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix CTO Abhishek Chauhan demos the Analytics Service in action at #CitrixSynergy 2017 Video

          1495904355_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine Desktop Central – Asset Management training

          1495901100_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN110 Video: Select the right cloud or hybrid cloud for your deployment

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video