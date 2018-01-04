A PowerShell Automation Framework for Application Packaging with Passive/Silent Installations.

Today I am releasing another free tool for the community, called PassiveInstall, plus a free online training course for it (see bottom of this article for a link to the training). A PowerShell module intended for use by anyone wanting to create customized automated installations of vendor applications without MSI repackaging, it will be especially useful to those doing Microsoft App-V Sequencing due to the automation support in my AppV_Manage tool that generates PowerShell scripts utilizing the PassiveInstall modules.

The purpose of the module is to make it easier to create custom installation and configuration scripts for applications. It makes it much easier to have a PowerShell script that installs things, imports registry files, and make all of the common changes that we want to make. The cmdlets include many specialty commands that simplifies a lot of the painstaking work of writing such scripts in PowerShell, with a few extra that handle situations unique to App-V. It supports the goal of producing the best featured and performant application that is possible without re-packaging the vendor installer.

PassiveInstall replaces the original SilentInstall scripting that proved too cumbersome to many because it tried to do too much. The AppV_Manage tool version 5.9, also released this weekend, switches over to generate scripts compatible with PassiveInstall.

Read the entire article here, Announcing PassiveInstall

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.