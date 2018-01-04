Home Applications Announcing PassiveInstall

Announcing PassiveInstall

0
Announcing PassiveInstall
0

A PowerShell Automation Framework for Application Packaging with Passive/Silent Installations.

Today I am releasing another free tool for the community, called PassiveInstall, plus a free online training course for it (see bottom of this article for a link to the training).  A PowerShell module intended for use by anyone wanting to create customized automated installations of vendor applications without MSI repackaging, it will be especially useful to those doing Microsoft App-V Sequencing due to the automation support in my AppV_Manage tool that generates PowerShell scripts utilizing the PassiveInstall modules.

The purpose of the module is to make it easier to create custom installation and configuration scripts for applications.  It makes it much easier to have a  PowerShell script that installs things, imports registry files, and make all of the common changes that we want to make. The cmdlets include many specialty commands that simplifies a lot of the painstaking work of writing such scripts in PowerShell, with a few extra that handle situations unique to App-V.  It supports the goal of producing the best featured and performant application that is possible without re-packaging the vendor installer.

PassiveInstall replaces the original SilentInstall scripting that proved too cumbersome to many because it tried to do too much. The AppV_Manage tool version 5.9, also released this weekend, switches over to generate scripts compatible with PassiveInstall.

Read the entire article here, Announcing PassiveInstall

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
Development
Networking
News
FSLogix
FSLogix

Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1515105245_maxresdefault.jpg

          Commvault / Microsoft Partnership Overview Video with Microsoft CVP, Gavriella Schuster Video

          Microsoft speaker: Corporate Vice President of One Commercial Partner (OCP) and 22 year Microsoft veteran, Gavriella Schuster Commvault speaker: Chief Technologist for Windows Products and 23 year Commvault veteran, Randy De Meno Specifics in this video: Digital Transformation The ISV Co-Sell program (Partner Sales Connect) touting the Commvault field 3 focus areas: Business/Engineering/Philanthropy How Commvault […]

          read more
          1515105461_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nutanix and Citrix: Better Together! – Video

          1515099428_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenMobile Service Demo Video

          1515105229_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Amazon Workspaces Helps Improve Efficiency at Autodesk University

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video