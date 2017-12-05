Announcing New AWS Deep Learning AMI for Microsoft Windows

Amazon Web Services now offers an AWS Deep Learning AMI for Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2 and 2016. These new Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) contain all the necessary pre-built packages, libraries, and frameworks you need to start building AI systems using deep learning on Microsoft Windows. The AMIs also include popular deep learning frameworks such as Apache MXNet, Caffe and Tensorflow, as well as packages that enable easy integration with AWS, including launch configuration tools and many popular AWS libraries and tools. The AMIs come prepackaged with Nvidia CUDA 9, cuDNN 7, and Nvidia 385.54 drivers, and contain the Anaconda platform (supports Python versions 2.7 and 3.5).