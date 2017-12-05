Announcing New AWS Deep Learning AMI for Microsoft Windows
Amazon Web Services now offers an AWS Deep Learning AMI for Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2 and 2016. These new Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) contain all the necessary pre-built packages, libraries, and frameworks you need to start building AI systems using deep learning on Microsoft Windows. The AMIs also include popular deep learning frameworks such as Apache MXNet, Caffe and Tensorflow, as well as packages that enable easy integration with AWS, including launch configuration tools and many popular AWS libraries and tools. The AMIs come prepackaged with Nvidia CUDA 9, cuDNN 7, and Nvidia 385.54 drivers, and contain the Anaconda platform (supports Python versions 2.7 and 3.5).
The AWS Deep Learning AMIs for Microsoft Windows are provided at no additional cost beyond the Amazon EC2 instance hours used, and are available in all public regions. You can begin using the AMIs directly through AWS EC2 Console or AWS Marketplace. Visit the EC2 Windows user guide for step-by-step instructions on launching an EC2 instance, and get more resources for Windows in our documentation.
Read the entire article here, Announcing New AWS Deep Learning AMI for Microsoft Windows
Via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.
Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:
Be the First to Comment!