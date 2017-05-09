Home Announcing HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0 – News from OpenStack Summit Boston

Announcing HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0 – News from OpenStack Summit Boston

0
Announcing HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0 – News from OpenStack Summit Boston
0

Today is a big day for us as we present the next stage in our ongoing involvement with the OpenStack project. We’re in Boston this week at OpenStack summit talking with customers and the community about the release of HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0, the latest version of our enterprise-grade distribution of OpenStack. We have a long history with OpenStack, from code contributions to implementations, and we remain committed to customer success with OpenStack. If you’re here, we’d love to talk with you at booth B10. If you couldn’t make the trip this time around, this blog post includes key highlights and some additional resources.

What is HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0?

HPE Helion OpenStack is a flexible cloud platform based on the world’s largest open source project, OpenStack. HPE Helion OpenStack offers core Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) functionality that is highly customizable to simplify the management experience and enable rapid application development and deployment. HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0 is based on the Newton codebase and adheres tightly to API standards and services.

High-performing hybrid infrastructure has private cloud at its core, delivering security where you need it and enhancing productivity. With private cloud as the foundation of your hybrid plan, you can gain the agility and reliability you need for improved performance, economics and time-to-market.

Read the entire article here, Announcing HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0- News from OpenStack Summit Boston

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494280650_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Future of AI Cities on Display at ISC West 2017

          At ISC West 2017, we’re showing all of the tech to create AI Cities from robotic guards to security drones. Visit us in booth 20075. http://nvda.ws/2nP2z9z This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1494276312_maxresdefault.jpg

          At Citrix Video

          1493712237_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra Nutanix Workshop Video

          1493680961_maxresdefault.jpg

          ScaleArc Overview: Enabling Consumer-Grade Apps

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video