Today is a big day for us as we present the next stage in our ongoing involvement with the OpenStack project. We’re in Boston this week at OpenStack summit talking with customers and the community about the release of HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0, the latest version of our enterprise-grade distribution of OpenStack. We have a long history with OpenStack, from code contributions to implementations, and we remain committed to customer success with OpenStack. If you’re here, we’d love to talk with you at booth B10. If you couldn’t make the trip this time around, this blog post includes key highlights and some additional resources.

What is HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0?

HPE Helion OpenStack is a flexible cloud platform based on the world’s largest open source project, OpenStack. HPE Helion OpenStack offers core Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) functionality that is highly customizable to simplify the management experience and enable rapid application development and deployment. HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0 is based on the Newton codebase and adheres tightly to API standards and services.

High-performing hybrid infrastructure has private cloud at its core, delivering security where you need it and enhancing productivity. With private cloud as the foundation of your hybrid plan, you can gain the agility and reliability you need for improved performance, economics and time-to-market.

Read the entire article here, Announcing HPE Helion OpenStack 5.0- News from OpenStack Summit Boston

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.