AWS Single Sign-On (SSO) is a cloud SSO service that makes it easy to centrally manage SSO access to multiple AWS accounts and business applications. It enables users to sign in to a user portal with their existing corporate credentials and access all of their assigned accounts and applications from one place.

With AWS SSO, you can easily manage SSO access and user permissions to all of your accounts in AWS Organizations centrally. Further, by using the AWS SSO application configuration wizard, you can create Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) 2.0 integrations and extend SSO access to any of your SAML-enabled applications. AWS SSO also includes built-in SAML integrations to many business applications, such as Salesforce, Box, and Office 365. With just a few clicks, you can enable a highly available SSO service without the upfront investment and on-going maintenance costs of operating your own SSO infrastructure.

There is no additional cost to enable AWS SSO. It is now available in the US East (N. Virginia) Region.

Read the entire article here, Announcing AWS Single Sign-On (SSO)

