Announcing Amazon EC2 T2 Unlimited for Sustained High CPU Performance

Amazon EC2 T2 instances can now deliver high CPU performance for as long as a workload needs it. T2 instances have previously enabled customers to optimize costs for their workloads with a generous baseline CPU performance and the ability to burst above baseline for short periods. With T2 Unlimited, workloads can now burst beyond the baseline for as long as required. This enables customers to enjoy the low T2 instance hourly price for a wide variety of general purpose applications, and ensure that their instances are never constrained to the baseline. Common general-purpose workloads on T2 instances include micro-services, low-latency interactive applications, small and medium databases, virtual desktops, development, build and stage environments, code repositories, and product prototypes.

The hourly T2 instance pricing automatically covers all usage spikes if the average CPU utilization of a T2 instance is at or below the baseline. For a vast majority of general-purpose workloads described above, T2 Unlimited instances will provide ample performance without any additional charges. If the instance needs to run at higher CPU utilization for a prolonged period, it can also do so at a flat additional charge of 5 cents per vCPU-hour.

In addition, CPU Credits earned by T2 instances will not expire until the instance is terminated or stopped. Previously, CPU Credits earned by T2 instances expired after 24-hours.

