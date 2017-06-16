Andreas Merkyl, Ocean Conservancy – AWS Public Sector Summit 2017 Customer Keynote Video

Watch Andreas Merkl, President, Ocean Conservancy at the 2017 AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington, DC discuss how the Ocean Conservancy is using and running simulations to better understand stressors on the ocean and storing and analyzing massive amounts of data. Learn how the cloud helps in their mission to save our planet.

Learn more about AWS in the Public Sector at – http://amzn.to/2su4gO3.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).