Andre Leibovici on the Future of EUC to Open-Convergence – Podcast Episode 282

In episode 282, Douglas Brown interviews Andre Leibovici, Field CTO and VP of Solutions and Alliances at Datrium. Douglas and Andre truly have a very lively discussion on everything from the future of EUC to Open-Convergence. Andrew also explains why he left Nutanix for startup Datrium. This is a fun conversation and you will leave laughing a bit and learning a lot! A truly must listen to episode and one of our favorites!

About Datrium

Datrium is the leader in Open Converged Infrastructure for private clouds. Datrium converges storage and compute across primary application and data management workloads—modeled on public cloud IaaS versus traditional converged infrastructure or hyper-convergence—for vastly simpler performance, predictability and protection. The company is led by the founders and early top architects of Data Domain and VMware. Datrium has been named to Gartner’s Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies, 2016.

For more information, visit www.datrium.com

About Andre Leibovici – Field CTO and VP of Solutions and Alliances

Andre worked at Nutanix as a Sr. Director for Alliances Engineering and Vertical Alliances, at VMware as a Sr. Staff Architect in the CTO Office and at EMC. Andre’s expertise is backed by 25+ years’ industry experience in IT and managing teams for large organizations.

Andre has authored two books on VMware Horizon View published by Packt Publishing. He has also written over 600 articles and white papers on subjects such as security, virtualization, cloud computing, health IT and web-scale technologies. Andre is a frequent speaker including delivering the keynote addresses at many VMware VMUGs and vForums across the globe, and .NEXT Tours in Canada, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil. Andre has presented at Citrix Synergy as well as at 5 VMWorlds.

Andre is also involved with tech innovation, and angel investing and has mentored multiple Silicon Valley startups thru his association with Alchemist Accelerator, including YotaScale, Swipe, SalesIntel, Performance Sherpa, OpenChannel, Keewi, and Deferpanic.

Andre’s blog (myvirtualcloud.net) has been consistently voted as one of the Top 15 virtualization blogs in the world.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

