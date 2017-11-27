Home Applications And the Winner is…UD Pocket from IGEL

And the Winner is…UD Pocket from IGEL

Last night IGEL received the Digitalisation Innovation of the Year award for our UD Pocket solution at the UK’s SVC Awards.

It was great to see UD Pocket getting the recognition it deserves from the technology savvy readers who voted from publications such as Digitalisation World, Datacenter Solutions, Storage Virtualisation and Cloud. It’s further proof that our mission to bring the revolutionary micro thin client to businesses is working.

The industry’s first Linux-based micro thin client, UD Pocket has been designed to allow users access to their desktop while on the move from any device. No larger than a paper clip, you simply plug the device into the USB port of any PC, laptop or thin client and it temporarily makes any Intel x86 64-bit desktop an IGEL thin client without over writing the local OS. It gives the mobile worker instant access to their cloud services, server-based computing applications or virtual desktop and is automatically integrated into the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) for remote support, deployment and management.…

Read the entire article here, And the Winner is…UD Pocket from IGEL

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology.

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

