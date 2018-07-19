Home Applications Analyzing and Monitoring the Citrix Digital Workspace: What are My Built-in Options? Why Do I Need Third-Party Monitoring Tools?

From an IT perspective – you always want to gather statistics to get better insights into what happens in your Workspace environment. Administrators are responsible for the performance and need to track faults proactively. Next, to performance monitoring tools, analytics comes in place – which is a new approach to analyzing the end-user behavior on suspicious activities. It adds security and operations whereby the new Privacy law, called GDPR expands this user monitor software with essential insights to track down the user behavior.

Monitoring tools for Citrix environments have always attracted attention. For example, at Citrix Synergy, sessions around monitoring have always been very well attended. With XenApp 6.5 reaching EOL and EdgeSight fading away, this space is getting even more attention. In this blog, we will discuss what Citrix monitoring options exist out there and how far and deep they go into monitoring XenApp and XenDesktop environments and where third-party monitoring tools fit in.

Also, there are much more tools on the market, besides the built-in ones (such as Analytics, MAS, and Director…) from Citrix. Some are free, some paid, and you probably don’t (yet) know the differences between those tools. They all have advantages and fill in gaps that Citrix can’t deliver at this moment…

This article will hopefully help you to make a decision which tool will best fit in your use case. I’ll share the tools that I’m using these days which help me to get a better understanding of the performance of my environment.

Via Christiaan Brinkhoff

Christiaan Brinkhoff
Christiaan Brinkhoff Christiaan Brinkhoff works as a Sr. Workspace Consultant at Detron, one of the largest IT Company’s in the Netherlands. Within Detron he mainly focus on the area of expertises Workspace and Compute & Infrastructure on the larger enterprise customers. Next to his work, he also loves to share his knowledge on several platforms, such as on Citrix Blogs, MyCUGC, his own blog on ChristiaanBrinkhoff.com, DABCC and the NetScaler MVP & IGEL Community Insider program. Throughout the last year, he is also been awarded as Citrix CTA, VMware vExpert and participate in the Citrix Subject Matter Expert program (SME) for writing and contributing to new Citrix exams.

