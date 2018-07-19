From an IT perspective – you always want to gather statistics to get better insights into what happens in your Workspace environment. Administrators are responsible for the performance and need to track faults proactively. Next, to performance monitoring tools, analytics comes in place – which is a new approach to analyzing the end-user behavior on suspicious activities. It adds security and operations whereby the new Privacy law, called GDPR expands this user monitor software with essential insights to track down the user behavior.

Monitoring tools for Citrix environments have always attracted attention. For example, at Citrix Synergy, sessions around monitoring have always been very well attended. With XenApp 6.5 reaching EOL and EdgeSight fading away, this space is getting even more attention. In this blog, we will discuss what Citrix monitoring options exist out there and how far and deep they go into monitoring XenApp and XenDesktop environments and where third-party monitoring tools fit in.

Also, there are much more tools on the market, besides the built-in ones (such as Analytics, MAS, and Director…) from Citrix. Some are free, some paid, and you probably don’t (yet) know the differences between those tools. They all have advantages and fill in gaps that Citrix can’t deliver at this moment…

This article will hopefully help you to make a decision which tool will best fit in your use case. I’ll share the tools that I’m using these days which help me to get a better understanding of the performance of my environment.

Read the entire article here, Analyzing and Monitoring the Citrix Digital Workspace: What are My Built-in Options? Why Do I Need Third-Party Monitoring Tools?

Via Christiaan Brinkhoff at christiaanbrinkhoff.com