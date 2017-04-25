Analytics for the Internet of Things (IoT) Book

Key Features

Make better business decisions and acquire greater control of your IoT infrastructure

Learn techniques to solve unique problems associated with IoT and examine and analyze data from your IoT devices

Uncover the business potential generated by data from IoT devices and bring down business costs

Book Description

There are unique challenges associated with analyzing Internet of Things (IoT) data. This book will turn you into an effective designer of analytics to meet those challenges. You’ll learn strategies to optimize the data for analytics through step-by-step descriptions. We start with the perplexing task of extracting value from huge amounts of barely intelligible data. The data takes a convoluted route just to be on the servers for analysis, but insights can emerge through visualization and statistical modeling techniques. You will learn to extract value from IoT big data using multiple analytic techniques.

Next we review how IoT devices generate data and how the information travels over networks. You’ll get to know strategies to collect and store the data to optimize the potential for analytics, and strategies to handle data quality concerns.

Cloud resources are a great match for IoT analytics, so Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and PTC ThingWorx are reviewed in detail next. Geospatial analytics is then introduced as a way to leverage location information. Combining IoT data with environmental data is also discussed as a way to enhance predictive capability. We’ll also review the economics of IoT analytics and you’ll discover ways to optimize business value.

By the end of the book, you’ll know how to handle scale for both data storage and analytics, how Apache Spark can be leveraged to handle scalability, and how R and Python can be used for analytic modeling.

What you will learn

Overcome the challenges IoT data brings to analytics

Understand the variety of transmission protocols for IoT along with their strengths and weaknesses

Master how data flows from the IoT device to the final data set, where it can be used for analytics

Apply geospatial analytics to IoT data

Use machine learning as a predictive method on IoT data

Implement best strategies to get the most from IoT analytics

Master the economics of IoT analytics in order to optimize business value

