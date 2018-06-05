An oldie but a goody… From 2015… ‘FlexApp is cool, but where do I start?’

If you are a first time user of Application Layering technology you may be overwhelmed by the choices. You may also be wondering, “What applications should I start with?” In short, just about any application that does not require full application isolation is a GOOD candidate for FlexApp Layering, so your options are nearly limitless.

Some applications may require frequent updates or put stress on IO subsystems. Many line of business applications need to be ‘always available’ for the business to function. For DR, companies have invested storage replication for critical systems. However, this is not the case for virtual desktops which can be the most critical systems of them all.

The three types of applications below are suggested starting points that will immediately make your life easier.

Applications with Frequent Updates Applications that need a DR/HA plan (core / key apps at a minimum) Applications that require faster storage I/O for better performance

All of these are GREAT candidates for FlexApp!

FlexApps are portable layers that can be copied, pasted, imported and delivered to virtual and physical desktops! Here is more detail on three different types of applications you can get started with now.

