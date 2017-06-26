An Introduction to Microsoft SQL Server Licensing
Microsoft SQL Server licensing can be complicated and even a little overwhelming at times. The purpose of this post is to cut through that complexity at an introductory level and then delve deeper in future posts.
What SQL Server 2016 Editions are currently available?
The previous release of SQL Server 2014 was commercially available in four editions:
- Enterprise edition – recommended for use with mission critical applications and large scale data warehousing
- Business Intelligence edition – provides premium corporate and self-service business intelligence (BI)
- Standard edition – delivers basic database, reporting and analytics capabilities
- Developer – is a full-function version of SQL Server software—including all of the features and capabilities of Enterprise Edition—licensed under the Developer Tools model, which is a “per user” model
This has been streamlined with the 2016 release and now is available in three commercial editions:
- Enterprise edition
- Standard edition
- Developer
The key difference here being that the licensing and product function of Business Intelligence edition has been absorbed into the Enterprise edition.
Share this:
