An Introduction to AWS: A Platform Overview – #AWS Session Video

AWS provides on-demand computing resources and services in the cloud with pay-as-you-go pricing. This session produces a foundational understanding of AWS and illustrates how tapping into AWS resources rather than depending on your own is like purchasing electricity from a power company instead of running your own generator. Using AWS services delivers many of the same benefits as a public utility: capacity that exactly matches your need, payment only on what you use, lower costs due to economies of scale, and service from a vendor experienced in running large-scale networks. Listen to a high-level overview of AWS’s infrastructure and AWS services and trace the progression of AWS since 2008 as we’ve grown from a handful of IaaS services to a massive platform of 80+ IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services. Attend this session to fully comprehend the unending possibilities that AWS creates for its users today. Learn how AWS is empowering customers to consume AWS capabilities at the same rapid rate that AWS innovates.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).