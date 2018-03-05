Home Applications An instant hit! The Liquidware partner training 2018 – Spring edition

An instant hit! The Liquidware partner training 2018 – Spring edition

After almost two months of planning and preparations, on February the 26th we opened our doors to the first ever Dutch Liquidware partner training, here in Amsterdam. Joseph Ahn, our internal trainer flew in from Austin, Texas to provide four days, with an optional fifth of intensive training and certification around ProfileUnity, FlexApp and Stratusphere UX.

Throughout the last couple of months the interest in and around our portfolio (including PoC requests) has grown significantly – next to potential customers, we are in constant dialogue with partners and other interested parties. Not too long ago we also founded the LTI community program, or Liquidware Tech Insider in full, which, at least for now is filled with Dutch IT professionals exclusively. We value and appreciate the feedback that these type of groups can provide, and besides that, it’s always good fun to have a group of tech enthusiasts together, sharing a meal, a few drinks, thoughts, past experiences and future plans.

Quality before quantity

When we first started polling who might be interested in attending the training we had a couple of partners and individuals in mind. What happened next was what we silently had been hoping for but didn’t count on, per se.

