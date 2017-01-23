IGEL is working with a vast number of housing associations throughout the UK providing cost effective thin client solutions for their staff. That’s over 30 organisations who in total manage tens of thousands of properties. Cost is important. Without meaning to state the obvious, the raison d’être of a housing association is to focus funds on providing housing not blowing it unnecessarily on operating expenses like IT.

Community Gateway Association (CGA), who mange 6,500 properties in the North West of England, recently installed 200 IGEL UD3 terminals at its new HQ in Preston. They selected Igel terminals because of their reliability, positive customer references and management simplicity. Our UMS is included for free and is easy to use compared to competitors who have cumbersome and costly alternatives. This was key criteria as CGA has a small internal IT team of three to support the whole organisation.

In addition, our devices also offer operating system flexibility. CGA wanted its desktop terminal hardware to be agnostic irrespective of the backend server software used. We offer this kind of ‘future proofing’ which is a big positive. It means CGA can run either Microsoft – as they do today – or simply swap to Citrix at a later stage if they so wish without the unnecessary expense of then changing desktop devices.

Read the entire article here, An Englishman’s Castle is His Home

