An Englishman’s Castle is His Home
IGEL is working with a vast number of housing associations throughout the UK providing cost effective thin client solutions for their staff. That’s over 30 organisations who in total manage tens of thousands of properties. Cost is important. Without meaning to state the obvious, the raison d’être of a housing association is to focus funds on providing housing not blowing it unnecessarily on operating expenses like IT.
Community Gateway Association (CGA), who mange 6,500 properties in the North West of England, recently installed 200 IGEL UD3 terminals at its new HQ in Preston. They selected Igel terminals because of their reliability, positive customer references and management simplicity. Our UMS is included for free and is easy to use compared to competitors who have cumbersome and costly alternatives. This was key criteria as CGA has a small internal IT team of three to support the whole organisation.
In addition, our devices also offer operating system flexibility. CGA wanted its desktop terminal hardware to be agnostic irrespective of the backend server software used. We offer this kind of ‘future proofing’ which is a big positive. It means CGA can run either Microsoft – as they do today – or simply swap to Citrix at a later stage if they so wish without the unnecessary expense of then changing desktop devices.
Read the entire article here, An Englishman’s Castle is His Home
via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!
Learn more:
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper