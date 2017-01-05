Amit Panchel (vExpert) Video – 2016 End of Year Thoughts and Looking into 2017
In this video Amit looks back on 2016 and talk about cloud growth and enablement, he looks forward to the trends of 2017, giving his advice to IT managers looking to set their strategy. Amit also discusses why the newly merged Dell EMC could be the right partner for your business.
via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group.
