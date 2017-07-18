Ambient Intelligence: From Wearable Devices to the Internet of Things
In computing, ambient intelligence refers to electronic environments that are sensitive and responsive to the presence of people. Ambient intelligence is a vision on the future of consumer electronics, telecommunications and computing that was originally developed in the late 1990s for the time frame 2010–2020. In an ambient intelligence world, devices work in concert to support people in carrying out their everyday life activities, tasks and rituals in an easy, natural way using information and intelligence that is hidden in the network connecting these devices (see Internet of Things). As these devices grow smaller, more connected and more integrated into our environment, the technology disappears into our surroundings until only the user interface remains perceivable by users. This collection by Arthur Norman is the perfect reference for understanding ambient intelligence and how it will change thew world.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide