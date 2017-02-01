Amazon WorkSpaces Update – SSD Volumes and Cost Optimizer
If you are a long-time reader, you know that I am a full-time user and huge fan of Amazon WorkSpaces (read I Love my Amazon WorkSpace to learn more). Having a single environment that I can access from a wide variety of devices and web browsers allows me to stay focused on my work and eliminates a lot of friction.
Today I would like to tell you about SSD volumes and a new cost optimizer for WorkSpaces.
New SSD Volumes
Starting today, all newly launched Amazon WorkSpaces will use general purpose SSD storage for root and user volumes at no additional cost. These volumes provide better performance than magnetic volumes so you’ll get faster boot times and a better user experience when you run applications that are sensitive to disk latency.
Existing WorkSpaces can be rebuilt to upgrade them to use SSD volumes for storage (this will restore the system drive (C:) to its original state and recreate the data drive (D:) using the contents of the most recent automatic snapshot). Any existing data on the system drive will be lost.
