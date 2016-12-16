Amazon WorkSpaces tags now also apply to Amazon WorkSpaces Application Manager
Starting today, the tags you assign to your Amazon WorkSpaces will automatically be applied to the Amazon WorkSpaces Application Manager (WAM) service charges, and any applications deployed to those WorkSpaces using WAM. Tags let you categorize your WorkSpaces and WAM applications so you can easily identify their purpose and track costs accordingly. For example, you could use tags to identify WorkSpaces and WAM applications used by a particular department, project, application, vendor, or use case. With this new capability, you can track WorkSpaces, WAM, and application usage, all by simply assigning tags to your WorkSpaces.
