Amazon WorkSpaces Releases New Power Bundle – More vCPUs, Memory, and Storage

Amazon WorkSpaces Releases New Power Bundle – More vCPUs, Memory, and Storage
Are you tired of hearing me talk about Amazon WorkSpaces yet? I hope not, because we have a lot of customer-driven additions on the roadmap! Our customers in the developer and analyst community have been asking for a workstation-class machine that will allow them to take advantage of the low cost and flexibility of WorkSpaces. Developers want to run Visual Studio, IntelliJ, Eclipse, and other IDEs. Analysts want to run complex simulations and statistical analysis using MatLab, GNU Octave, R, and Stata.

New Power Bundle

Today we are extending the current set of WorkSpaces bundles with a new Power bundle. With four vCPUs, 16 GiB of memory, and 275 GB of storage (175 GB on the system volume and another 100 GB on the user volume), this bundle is designed to make developers, analysts, (and me) smile. You can launch them in all of the usual ways: Console, CLI (create-workspaces), or API (CreateWorkSpaces):
One really interesting benefit to using a cloud-based virtual desktop for simulations and statistical analysis is the ease of access to data that’s already stored in the cloud. Analysts can mine and analyze petabytes of data stored in S3 that is effectively local (with respect to access time) to the WorkSpace. This low-latency access will boost productivity and also simplifies the use of other AWS data analysis tools such as Amazon Redshift, Amazon Redshift Spectrum, Amazon QuickSight, and Amazon Athena.

Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.
          1498811620_maxresdefault.jpg

          SQL Server Performance Monitoring – Video

          Find out how to monitor specific SQL Server performance counters and services, and forecast performance-related events. Learn how to align your SQL Server settings with the latest best practices from Microsoft in order to maintain fully optimal SQL environment. This video is from the fine folks at Acceleratio

          read more
          1498137560_maxresdefault.jpg

          McAfee Scaling Security with Amazon – #AWS Session Video

          1498137099_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Cloud for the AWS Cloud – #AWS Session Video

          1498730612_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: Codota’s AI-Based Code

