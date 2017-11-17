Amazon WorkSpaces Now Supports Four Monitors

You can now use up to four monitors with Amazon WorkSpaces when accessing your WorkSpace from a Windows or Apple Mac computer. Working with four monitors provides additional screen space, which makes it easier to multitask, and lets you keep relevant information always visible. Amazon WorkSpaces also now supports 4K Ultra HD resolution on up to two monitors, which lets you see more information on each screen and in greater detail.

Amazon WorkSpaces supports Full High Definition on four monitors, and 4K Ultra HD on up to two monitors, on Value, Standard, Performance, and Power bundles. These capabilities are available for all new WorkSpaces by default, and after a simple reboot for existing WorkSpaces. For more information, please refer to the Amazon WorkSpaces Clients documentation.

There is no additional cost to use these features, and they are available in all AWS regions where Amazon WorkSpaces is available. First time Amazon WorkSpaces customers can try the Free Tier offering for two calendar months at no cost. To get started, follow the Quick Setup Guide.

