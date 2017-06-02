To take advantage of the WorkSpaces Free Tier, launch a Free Tier eligible Standard bundle WorkSpace using the WorkSpaces management console, by following the steps outlined in the Quick Setup guide. The Standard bundle WorkSpace offers a cloud desktop with 2 vCPUs, 4 GB of memory, and 50 GB of SSD-based storage, and you can choose between a Windows 10 or Windows 7 Desktop Experience, both powered by Windows Server. As with all bundles, your WorkSpace comes with Internet Explorer 11, Mozilla Firefox, and 7-Zip pre-installed, and access to Amazon WorkDocs with 50 GB included storage.

Usage time accrues while you’re actively using your WorkSpace as well as the time it takes to stop after a specified period of inactivity, which by default is set to an hour. If you exceed the Free Tier limits, you are charged the standard Amazon WorkSpaces hourly rates for the additional resources that you use. At the end of two calendar months, the WorkSpaces you launched in the Free Tier will automatically be billed at standard hourly rates. For more information, see, Amazon WorkSpaces Pricing.

Read the entire article here, Amazon WorkSpaces now offers a Free Tier for new customers

via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.