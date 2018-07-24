Amazon WorkSpaces – Double-Hop support Video
To meet the corporate regulatory requirements, some business applications are not allowed to be installed on Amazon WorkSpaces, only on the on-premise environment. To access these business applications, users need to connect from within Amazon WorkSpaces back to the on-premise environment. To meet this requirement, the context of the users’ endpoint needs to be available to Amazon WorkSpaces and within the on-premise environment.
This video is from the fine folks at deviceTRUST.