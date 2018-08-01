Amazon WorkSpaces – Conditional access from authorized countries Video
To meet the corporate regulatory requirements, users are required to access Amazon WorkSpaces only from authorized countries.
This video is from the fine folks at deviceTRUST.
To meet the corporate regulatory requirements, users are required to access Amazon WorkSpaces only from authorized countries.
This video is from the fine folks at deviceTRUST.
Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]
Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]
The IGEL Community and ThinPrint invite you to watch the following technical deep dive webinar. The agenda is to technically bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the EUC Printing space today along with a deep dive into new methods, technologies, printing scenarios and a discussion on why printing still matters. You […]
In this video we review the latest features in version 9.6 of Workspace ONE UEM. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Follow the VMware EUC Blog to learn more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc. This video is from the fine folks at VMware […]
Visit Our Sponsors