Amazon WorkSpaces Application Manager Now Supports Amazon WorkSpaces Running Windows 10

Starting today, you can use Amazon WorkSpaces Application Manager (WAM) to deploy your applications to Amazon WorkSpaces running Windows 10. Amazon WAM gives your users on-demand access to centrally managed desktop applications, and applications available through the Amazon Marketplace for Desktop Apps. Amazon WAM uses application virtualization technology to simplify application provisioning and provide fine grain controls to IT administrators, all from within the Amazon WorkSpaces console. With this update, you can now use Amazon WAM on WorkSpaces running Windows 7 or Windows 10.

This update is available in all AWS Regions where Amazon WAM is offered. Amazon WAM pricing is available here; there is no additional charge when using Amazon WAM with Windows 10. To get started with Amazon WAM, log in to the Amazon WorkSpaces console and launch the Application Manager module.