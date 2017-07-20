Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory.

Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in the cloud that makes it easy to provision cloud-based desktops and allow end-users to access documents, applications, and resources with the device of their choice, including laptops, iPad, Kindle Fire, or Android tablets. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at http://aws.amazon.com/documentation/workspaces/.

