Amazon WorkSpaces – Administration Guide

This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. A WorkSpace is a virtual Microsoft Windows desktop in the AWS cloud. Amazon WorkSpaces enables you to provision WorkSpaces for your users. Amazon WorkSpaces uses a directory to authenticate users. Users access their WorkSpaces using a client application from a supported device or web browser, and log in using their directory credentials. This guide describes how to provision and manage WorkSpaces for your users.

This documentation is offered here as a free Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/workspaces/.

Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.

