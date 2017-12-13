Amazon WorkSpaces – Administration Guide

This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. A WorkSpace is a virtual Microsoft Windows desktop in the AWS cloud. Amazon WorkSpaces enables you to provision WorkSpaces for your users. Amazon WorkSpaces uses a directory to authenticate users. Users access their WorkSpaces using a client application from a supported device or web browser, and log in using their directory credentials. This guide describes how to provision and manage WorkSpaces for your users.

This documentation is offered here as a free Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/workspaces/.

